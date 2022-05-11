Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.70 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,408,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
