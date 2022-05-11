Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.70 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,408,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

