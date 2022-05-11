R Andrew Clyde Sells 20,615 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MUSA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 388,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.28. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.