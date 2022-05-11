Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 1,686,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,700. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $409.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

