Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $219,946.30 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 44,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $4,107.66.

On Monday, April 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $22,079.44.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,817. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.91 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

