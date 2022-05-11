Quebecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $6,282.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

