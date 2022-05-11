Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00213760 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.28 or 0.01897508 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003899 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.