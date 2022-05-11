Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 6770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

