Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,921,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $47,871,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

