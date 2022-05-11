QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $682,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 126.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.