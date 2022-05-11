QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $849,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.77. 289,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,955. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

