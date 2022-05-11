Qbao (QBT) Price Down 35.6% This Week

Qbao (QBT) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $160,898.23 and approximately $26,108.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.