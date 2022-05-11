Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $110.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.