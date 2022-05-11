Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 43.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $497.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 912,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 318,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.62%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

