Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issued By B. Riley

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.89. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,959,000. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

