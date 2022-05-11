Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

