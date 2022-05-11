Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issued By Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

