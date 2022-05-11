PUTinCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $7,112.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,978.79 or 0.99442744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

