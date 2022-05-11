Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Purple Innovation stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.74. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $33.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62.
In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550. Corporate insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.
