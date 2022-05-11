Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY):

5/3/2022 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

4/26/2022 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

4/20/2022 – Publicis Groupe had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11).

4/20/2022 – Publicis Groupe had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53).

4/14/2022 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

4/6/2022 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

3/18/2022 – Publicis Groupe had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($68.42) to €63.00 ($66.32).

3/14/2022 – Publicis Groupe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($63.16) to €57.00 ($60.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,860. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

