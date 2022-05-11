Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

PVBC stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

