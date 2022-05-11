Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
PVBC stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
