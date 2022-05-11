Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.04 on Friday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

