Prosper Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $2.71 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033884 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001734 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.