Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 21st

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,842. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

