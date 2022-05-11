ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.61

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $32.08. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 2,206,060 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 609,482 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,728,000 after buying an additional 505,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 203,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 160,069 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.