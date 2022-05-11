ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.66. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 423,684 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

