PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 376,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PROS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PROS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

