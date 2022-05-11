Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Insider Edwin Reynolds Purchases 15,000 Shares

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PROGet Rating) insider Edwin Reynolds bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,416.67).

Edwin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, Edwin Reynolds bought 15,000 shares of Prophecy International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$17,475.00 ($12,135.42).
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Edwin Reynolds bought 9,893 shares of Prophecy International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$11,307.70 ($7,852.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

About Prophecy International (Get Rating)

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Snare, a set of event monitoring and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.