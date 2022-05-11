Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 260,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Prologis by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. 11,270,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87. Prologis has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

