Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.