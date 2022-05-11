Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in April

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Millennials ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

Get Principal Millennials ETF alerts:

GENY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,537. Principal Millennials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.