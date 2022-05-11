Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,070 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after buying an additional 923,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,739,000 after purchasing an additional 499,369 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $92.17 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

