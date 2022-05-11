Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,680 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,680 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.51% of Sally Beauty worth $52,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

