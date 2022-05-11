Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Masimo worth $51,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 435,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.43. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

