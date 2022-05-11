Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $58,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.11.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.19. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

