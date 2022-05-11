Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $48,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $34,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $35,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,641,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

