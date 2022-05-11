Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Huntsman worth $50,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $343,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after buying an additional 352,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 26.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after buying an additional 848,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after buying an additional 200,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of HUN opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

