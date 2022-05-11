Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,727 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Water Works worth $59,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.94.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

