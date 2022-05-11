Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $56.90 Million Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,306,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

NYSE LTH opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

