Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $51,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $39,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $38,156,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $32,993,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 111.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

