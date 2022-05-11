Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55.50 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Packaging Co. of America worth $55,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $160.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

