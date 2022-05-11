Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,299 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Copa worth $49,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

