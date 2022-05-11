Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.49-$2.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.49-2.69 EPS.

PRIM opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

