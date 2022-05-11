Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Primoris Services stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 472,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
