Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,624 shares of company stock valued at $545,574 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

