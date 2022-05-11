Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Buys 1,870 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $24,758.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,851 shares in the company, valued at $739,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Fitzgerald Biagas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 1,460 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,972.80.

FRST opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Primis Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

FRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

