Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

NYSE:PRI opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.