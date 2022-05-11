Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Trading Up 2.3%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.13. Approximately 1,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 442,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

