Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 170,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

