Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 4,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

