Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 4,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.