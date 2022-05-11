Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

