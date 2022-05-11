Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ PRAX opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
